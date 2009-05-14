House To Vote On Performance Royalties Bill

After weeks of hearings and debates, the House Judiciary Committee voted 21 to 9 today to send the Performance Royalties Act to the full House of Representatives.



The bill would force already ailing terrestrial radio to pay an additional fee to the performers of songs and their record labels. Previously, only the songwriter received royalties when their music was played over the air, but record labels have been pushing for years to get this additional payout.

Fortunately, a resolution backed by the National Association of Broadcasters to oppose the passage of any additional performance fee or tax on local radio has received support from 192 representatives, but that’s not enough to keep the bill from passing.

