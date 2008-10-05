President Bush Signs Bailout Bill Into Law...Now What?

Update 4: Now what? It’s wait and see time how all this will work out…

Update 3: It’s official. President Bush signed the bill into law this afternoon.

Update 2: Bill passes 263-171. More than the 218 needed votes for it came through.

Update: Pelosi urging, “This is a vote for Mr. and Mrs. Jones of Main Street.”

Roll call at 1 pm! Let’s hope it turned out better than last time. But looks like the enhanced version gained some more support this week.

Bloomberg: The U.S. House of Representatives cleared the way to complete action on a Senate-passed $700 billion financial-market rescue package that was refashioned to entice enough votes for passage.

By a vote of 223-205, the House prevented members from offering amendments that could snarl the proceedings. The tally signaled the plan has enough support to clear Congress and be sent to President George W. Bush to be signed into law.

At least 24 House members said they will drop their opposition to the plan and support it. The measure failed by a dozen votes earlier this week.

