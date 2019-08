Dramatic CCTV video has emerged of a sudden landslide knocking two buildings onto a busy street in China’s Guizhou province.

No injuries were reported. One driver was able to avoid disaster by reversing and letting the building collapse in front of him.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

