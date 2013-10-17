WATCH: In The Vote On The US Debt Ceiling, A Congress Staffer Started Screaming About Freemasons

As the 16-day government shutdown was about to end, a woman ascended the dais in House chamber and shouted about God and freemasons until she was removed.

The incident occurred late Wednesday as the House was nearly done voting on the bill to reopen the government and raise the debt ceiling.

Todd Zwillich of Public Radio International reported that the woman is House stenographer Diane Reidy. He posted audio of her remarks.

“He will not be mocked,” a woman shouts on the recording. “This is not one nation under God. It never was. Had it been… the Constitution would not have been written by Freemasons, they go against God.”

Patrick Terpstra, a senior producer with Cox Washington, posted a video of the woman’s removal:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.