House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

Andrew Cuomo greets Nancy Pelosi at an event at New York University where Cuomo signed into law a new affirmative sexual consent policy to combat campus sexual violence on July 7, 2015 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a terse statement calling for Gov. Cuomo’s resignation.

Also calling for Cuomo to step down is the entire NY congressional delegation.

The political fallout for Gov. Cuomo continues to grow following the conclusion of a sexual misconduct investigation by NY AG.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday, joining a growing chorus of lawmakers demanding his resignation that now includes every single member of Congress from the state.

“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed,” the brief statement says. “As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”

The statement – and its references to Cuomo’s “love” for New York – echoes her previous statements on the matter. In March, she stopped short of calling for Cuomo’s resignation, saying “the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively.”

Pelosi and Cuomo have long standing family ties; in 2015, Pelosi brought Matilda Cuomo – the current governor’s mother and once the first lady of New York under Gov. Mario Cuomo – to Congress as one of her guests for an address by Pope Francis.

Pelosi’s statement comes following the conclusion of an investigation by NY Attorney General Letitia James into allegations of sexual misconduct by Gov. Cuomo. Earlier, both New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams – the 2021 Democratic nominee for NYC mayor – called for the governor to be impeached.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul – who would take over as the first female governor of New York should Cuomo step down or be impeached – said Cuomo’s behavior was “repulsive and unlawful” but that it was up to the state legislature to determine what happens next, an apparent reference to impeachment proceedings.

“Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at the moment,” she said.