New American Homes Are Bigger Today Than They Were During The Housing Bubble

Even though homeownership rates are lower than they have been in the past in the US, the houses that we are building are larger than ever.

Deutsche Bank economist Torsten Slok charted data from the US Census Bureau showing the average square footage of newly built single-family homes since 1990.

As the chart shows and the title suggests, new houses being built now are bigger than those being built during last decade’s housing bubble. Americans who are building homes still like big houses.

