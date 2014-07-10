US House Temporarily Shut Down After Apparent Incident Involving Asbestos

The U.S. House of Representatives side of the U.S. Capitol has been temporarily closed amid an incident involving asbestos.

The Architect of the Capitol said in a statement Thursday morning that all lawmakers and aides who work on the House side of the Capitol have been instructed to refrain from entering the building while officials investigate the “release.”

“During ongoing asbestos abatement work there was a potential release affecting the House side of the Capitol. Samples have been collected to determine whether there was potential exposure. AOC and USCP are investigating and will provide updates when available,” the AOC said in a statement.

It’s unclear how the incident will affect the House’s business on Thursday. According to Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s daily schedule, the House was expected to vote on Treasury and Energy Department appropriations bills, as well as a bill to permanently extend the lucrative business tax-break known as “bonus depreciation.”

