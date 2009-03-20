House Set To Vote On 90% Bonus Tax

Congress is set to vote today on a plan to impose a 90 per cent tax on bonuses paid by any company getting more than $5 billion in federal bailout funds. The idea was sparked by the outrage over AIG bonuses but lawmakers decided to expand it to cover any company thick wth TARP dollars, partially out of concern about the constitutionality over a law aimed at an individual company.

The Democratic leadership in the House says they expect the bill to pass with overwhelming bipartisan support. The rule would cover 75 per cent of the companies that got bailout funds.

Democratic lawmakers acted quickly to put forward the proposal, hoping to take advantage of the public uproar over the bonuses. It was reportedly drafted yesterday, which probably means that it contains scores of loopholes and provisions that will have unintended effects on corporate behaviour.

The 90 per cent tax would apply to employees with overall income exceeding $250,000, including bonuses. The tax would apply to bonus payments made after Dec. 31, 2008. If it takes effect, it seems likely that companies will simply respond by changing payment structures to deliver higher salaries rather than bonuses. This could hurt incentive pay measures, although critics will say that the incentive pay at many financial firms are broken anyway.

In New York City, we would expect the effect tax rate on bonuses would approach 100%, once state and city taxes are added on. This pretty much guarantees that none of these bonuses will ever be paid. Instead, TARP firms will find other ways to pay employees.

For House Democrats, the 100% tax rate is a feature not a bug. We figure the local and state governments will take care of the other 10 per cent,” New York Democrat Charlie Rangel said.

A different bill is under-consideration in the Senate. It would impose a 70 “excise tax” on bonuses. Payment would be split between the company and employee, which is just an economically useless dodge for domestic employees but would allow for the taxation of bonuses of foreign workers at US companies.



