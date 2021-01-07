The House and Senate abruptly go into recess after Trump-supporting rioters storm the Capitol building

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol’s Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The House and Senate were forced to go into recess Wednesday after thousands of violent Trump supporters descended on the Capitol to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Video footage showed Trump supporters breaching barriers at the Capitol building and clashing with law enforcement officers while Congress met to count up electoral votes.

As the demonstrators got into the building, House and Senate lawmakers, Hill staffers, and reporters sheltered in place in their offices before being evacuated.

The vote certification process doesn’t typically draw much attention, but it’s in the spotlight this year because Trump has whipped his supporters into a frenzy using the groundless claim that Congress can selectively throw out states’ electoral votes based on baseless assertions of fraud.

The House and Senate abruptly went into recess on Wednesday after crowds of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol building, breached barriers, and clashed with Capitol Police. After the building was evacuated, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said on Fox News that someone had been shot. PBS NewsHour reported, citing one source, that someone was shot in the chest within the Capitol and that it was not a uniformed officer.

The violence erupted as Congress convened to officially count up the electoral votes in the 2020 election and certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the race. The process is typically pro forma, but it’s in the national spotlight this year because Trump has made groundless claims that Congress and Vice President Mike Pence can unilaterally decide to throw out the electoral votes of some battleground states based on Trump’s unsubstantiated assertion that the votes were fraudulent.

Shortly before the clashes, the president headlined a “March for Trump” rally in Washington, DC, where he continued ginning up nonsense conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud, a rigged election, and a global faction of Democrats working with election vendors to steal the 2020 race from Trump.

There is no evidence that any of these claims hold merit, and all 50 states have certified the election results as of last month.

The Capitol building was placed on lockdown as frenzied Trump supporters attempted to break in while Congress met. Multiple reporters tweeted that they were told to shelter in place and the House and Senate were immediately evacuated when the president’s supporters stormed the building.

The mayor of Washington, DC, subsequently announced a 6 p.m. ET curfew, and NBC reported that Vice President Mike Pence and President Pro-tem Senator Chuck Grassley were evacuated to a secure location.

The Capitol is literally being broken into. We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

HOUSE MEMBERS ARE BEING TOLD THEY have to be prepared to get low/get down on their chairs if House floor is breached. — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2021

Holy crap. Trump supporters have broken into the Capitol building and are wandering through Statuary Hall shouting, "We want Trump! We want Trump!" pic.twitter.com/j1advKPmWE — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 6, 2021

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, some reports said they started breaking into the House chamber and an armed standoff took place.

People are smashing glass in the doors to the House chamber. Police have guns drawn and aimed at the door — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) January 6, 2021

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

At one point, a rioter with a Confederate flag was seen outside the Senate chamber, and multiple Trump supporters flew the flag outside the Capitol.

Scenes from DC right now. They’ve raised the confederate flag outside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MAVv4a6DSA — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

A Pentagon official told Insider that it had not received calls to bring in additional National Guard troops to support local authorities tasked with handling civil unrest. But The Washington Post’s Aaron Davis reported that a source told him the Pentagon had in fact denied a request from Washington, DC, officials to deploy the National Guard to the Capitol.

Amid the chaos, Trump slammed Pence in a tweet, writing, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from CNN. But Trump later tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Trump’s son, Donald Jr., also urged the demonstrators to stay peaceful.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

