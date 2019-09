It took a little while, but the GOP is starting to get pick ups all over the place.



Nate Silver notes several including Boucher in Virginia and Kosmas in Florida.

At the moment, Nate Silver has the House at 88% odds to go GOP.

If things go as they’re going now, it’s going to be a Democratic Senate, and a GOP House.

