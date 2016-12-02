Bernie burns the House Science Committee for promoting a misleading article on climate change

On Thursday, The House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology tweeted a misleading article published by Breitbart about the state of the global climate.

“Global Temperatures Plunge. Icy Silence from Climate Alarmists,” the tweet read.

.@BreitbartNews: Global Temperatures Plunge. Icy Silence from Climate Alarmists https://t.co/uLUPW4o93V

— Sci,Space,&Tech Cmte (@HouseScience) December 1, 2016

The article starts by asserting that “Global land temperatures have plummeted by one degree Celsius since the middle of this year — the biggest and steepest fall on record,” citing an article from The Daily Mail that fails to place the statistic in context (more on that below). Breitbart then states, without any evidence, that “the news has been greeted with an eerie silence by the world’s alarmist community,” a term used by climate science doubters to describe climate scientists and the reporters who cover their work.

The Breitbart article was written by James Delingpole, a writer whose recent headlines include, “Trump at NASA: Hasta la Vista Climate Fraud and Muslim Outreach…” and “Trump’s War on the Green Blob Will Make (Almost) All of Us Richer, Happier, and Freer.”

Here are some facts:

It’s unclear who is responsible for the committee’s tweet. The committee chair, Republican Lamar Smith, is a climate science doubter.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls about this today,” said Beth Larson, a policy assistant at the House Science Committee when reached for comment. “We’re feeling pretty overwhelmed.”

The committee has significant influence over NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and other federal research programs.

Larson said the tweet would have originated with the communications staff, which is led by Kristina Baum. Business Insider left a message with Baum, whom we were told was in a meeting.

Senator Bernie Sanders responded to the tweet, asking, “Where’d you get your PhD? Trump University?”

Where’d you get your PhD? Trump University? https://t.co/P5Ez5fVEwD

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.