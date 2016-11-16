House Republicans kick off the Trump era by giving away his famous campaign hats to members

House Republicans kicked off President-elect Donald Trump’s era by providing each representative with a real-estate magnate’s “Make America Great Again” hat at a Tuesday meeting.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, chair of the House Republican conference, had the red hats placed on each seat ahead of a morning meeting, according to a congressional staffer’s tweet.

