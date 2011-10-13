House Republicans Subpoena Eric Holder Over Botched Gunrunning Scandal

Photo: AP

Republicans are turning the heat up on the Obama administration over a botched gun-running scandal that is plaguing the Department of Justice.House Oversight Committee Chair Darrell Issa announced this morning that has issued subpoenas to Attorney General Eric Holder for all DOJ documents related to “Operation Fast and Furious,” in which U.S. law enforcement agents allowed thousands of guns to “walk” across the border into the hands of Mexico’s drug cartels.



Internal DOJ memos released last week indicate that Holder may have lied to Congress about how much he knew about the operation. A Congressional investigation, led by Issa and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), is now trying to determine how much senior DOJ officials knew about the program, and when they found out that the guns were disappearing.

“Top Justice Department officials, including Attorney General Holder, know more about Operation Fast and Furious than they have publicly acknowledged,” Issa said in a statement. “The documents this subpoena demands will provide answers to questions that Justice officials have tried to avoid since this investigation began eight months ago. It’s time we know the whole truth.”

