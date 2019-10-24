House Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing and refused to leave — and Trump approved of it

Alex Wong/Getty Images U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to members of the media outside the hearing Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, testifies at before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform at Rayburn House Office Building February 27, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

About 30 House Republicans, headed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing on Wednesday to protest the inquiry and refused to leave until Democrats held an open hearing.

They forced their way in as Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was providing private testimony, according to Axios.

They said they were protesting the lack of transparency in the impeachment process, and refused to leave until the hearings were made public, despite longstanding rules that witnesses are interviewed in classified settings.

Many Republican lawmakers reportedly tweeted from inside a classified area where mobile phones are not allowed, The Daily Beast reported.

President Donald Trump had advance knowledge of the protest and supported the group of Republicans, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

House Republicans stormed a closed-door impeachment hearing on Wednesday to protest the inquiry and refused to leave until Democrats held an open hearing.

About 30 House Republicans, headed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, forced their way into the hearing as Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, was providing private testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry inside the House Intelligence Committee’s Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), according to Axios.

They said they were protesting the lack of transparency in the impeachment process, and refused to leave until the hearings were made public, despite longstanding rules that witnesses are interviewed in classified settings.

Many Republican lawmakers reportedly tweeted from inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility or SCIF – a classified area where mobile phones are not allowed, The Daily Beast reported.

President Donald Trump had advance knowledge of the protest and supported the group of Republicans, according to a report from Bloomberg. Sources told Bloomberg that Trump met with 30 House Republicans on Tuesday to discuss Syria and the impeachment inquiry.

Bloomberg reported that Trump supported the group’s plan to storm the secure room because he wanted transcripts released that he said would exonerate them.

Republicans trying to “storm the SCIF” pic.twitter.com/aDUiB73Ha0 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 23, 2019

WATCH: here's the video of when 2 dozen GOP members, led by @mattgaetz entered the secure hearing room (SCIF) to interrupt witness testimony in the #ImpeachmentInquiry as they demand access, despite not being committee members. They're complaining it's a "Soviet-style process". pic.twitter.com/8KddYz3r9D — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 23, 2019

Gaetz’s Twitter account tweeted from inside the area: “BREAKING: I led over 30 of my colleagues into the SCIF where Adam Schiff is holding secret impeachment depositions. Still inside – more details to come.”

He later added “**Tweet from Staff**”

**Tweet from Staff** — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 23, 2019

The group even, reportedly, ordered pizza.

BREAKING — The Republicans who have stormed the SCIF have ordered pizza. “They’re a bunch of brave freedom fighters having pizza in a secure conference room,” complained Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ).https://t.co/hthVNifnAG — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 23, 2019



Read more:

Trump portrayed himself as the ultimate victim by describing impeachment as ‘a lynching.’ We talked to historians who say the comparison is ‘laughably absurd’ and ‘deeply offensive.’



The tweets from inside the secure area forced police to perform a security breach sweep of the area, Axios reported.

In response to the protest, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff left the hearing with Cooper and postponed the testimony indefinitely, according to The Hill.

Rep. Roger Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, said Schiff said nothing before leaving with Cooper.

“He doesn’t have the guts to come talk to us,” Marshall told The Hill. “He left, he just got up and left. He doesn’t have the guts to tell us why we can’t come in the room, why he doesn’t want this to be transparent. It’s the biggest facade, biggest farce of my life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.