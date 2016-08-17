HERE IT IS: The Republican case against Clinton

House Republicans outlined their perjury case on Monday against Hillary Clinton in a letter to the US Attorney for Washington, DC, naming specific examples of inconsistencies in her public statements while under oath before Congress.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, asked US Attorney Channing Phillips to investigate Clinton in July after the FBI announced it wouldn’t recommend charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

At issue was FBI Director James Comey saying the agency’s investigation found that Clinton did send and receive classified information on her private email system, despite her earlier statements to the contrary.

The new letter outlined House Republicans’ specific areas of concern about how Clinton’s past statements differed from what the FBI found during its investigation.

They pointed to her testimony under oath before a congressional committee during which she said nothing on her server was marked classified at the time it was sent or received:

They also questioned her claim to a congressional committee that her staff went through every email on her personal account to identify work-related messages:

Comey testified that Clinton’s team did not actually read every message, but rather relied on search terms to find work-related emails.

The letter also noted that Clinton didn’t hand over all her work-related emails like she said she did.

Here’s her testimony about that:

But the FBI said they found several thousand work-related emails that Clinton and her team did not release during the investigation.

The letter also called out Clinton for using several different servers to house her emails, despite leading investigators to believe that she used only one.

The Department of Justice said in a letter last week that it would “take appropriate action as necessary” with regard to Goodlatte and Chaffetz’s request for an investigation in the perjury accusations.

A representative for the Clinton campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

