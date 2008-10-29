House Republican: Yahoo Stonewalling Me On Google Search Deal

More bad news for the once-promising Yahoo-Google search deal. No wonder Yahoo board members are reaching out to Microsoft again:



AP: The top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is joining a chorus of lawmakers urging the Justice Department to scrutinize the planned Internet advertising partnership between Google Inc. and Yahoo Inc.

Texas Republican Joe Barton also accuses Yahoo of resisting congressional inquiries into the deal. He said that many of the company’s answers to his questions “seemed designed to obscure rather than clarify how the Google-Yahoo partnership would work.”

In particular, Barton said Yahoo has resisted his efforts to obtain an unredacted copy of a document suggesting that some of its employees are concerned that working with Google would result in an “effective monopoly.”

See Also:

Yahoo Trying To Restart Microsoft Search Talks

Yahoo-Google Search Deal Toast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.