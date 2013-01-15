Here's What $1,600 Will Rent You In Today's Housing Market

What can you find on the rental market with a budget of $1,600? From single family homes to charming studio apartments, see the rental listings we found for this price in five cities around the U.S.



Denver, CO

5577 Jebel Ct #1, Denver, CO

For rent: $1,595 per month

Bright and spacious, this 3-bedroom, 3-bath Denver home will impress anyone who’s looking for a single family home to rent. A large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and lots of storage space will make this a perfect place to entertain. Other features include hardwood floors, patio and a large backyard.

Boston, MA

30 Peterborough St, Apt. 21, Boston, MA

For rent: $1,595 per month

Live cozy in Boston in this conveniently located parlor-front studio. High ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moulding and a working fireplace complete the charm. And if that’s not enough, you can hang out on the common roof deck, where there’s a view of the scoreboard at Fenway Park.

Columbus, OH

4011 Easton Way #116546, Columbus, OH

For rent: $1,595 per month

The lucky renters who snag this 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath Columbus penthouse will live in luxury and convenience. Located across the street from the Town centre Mall, these elegant homes offer loads of amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness facility, swimming pool, spa and salon, and even a concierge to help you make dinner reservations.

New Orleans, LA

Undisclosed Address, New Orleans, LA

For rent: $1,600 per month

Enjoy life in the Uptown neighbourhood of New Orleans in this 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment. The historic home has lots of character with all the features of modern and stylish interiors. The unit comes furnished, and rent includes utilities, cable and Wi-Fi.

San Francisco, CA

1375 California St, Apt 106, San Francisco, CA

For rent: $1,600 per month

Renters can make themselves at home in this junior 1-bedroom apartment with a 98/100 Walk Score. A recently remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors and shared laundry are some of the great features of this cozy San Francisco apartment.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

