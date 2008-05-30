House Prices Falling Fastest Since Depression, Down 18% in Real Terms In Past Year

The Economist, riffing on a recently released compilation of historic housing data by Robert Shiller, says that housing prices are falling at the fastest rate since the depression, and that they have fallen by 18% in real terms year-over-year. The Economist:



The latest S&P/Case-Shiller national house-price index, published this week, showed a slump of 14.1% in the year to the first quarter, the worst since the index began 20 years ago. Now Robert Shiller, an economist at Yale University and co-inventor of the index, has compiled a version that stretches back over a century. This shows that the latest fall in nominal prices is already much bigger than the 10.5% drop in 1932, the worst point of the Depression. And things are even worse than they look. In the deflationary 1930s house prices declined less in real terms. Today inflation is running at a brisk pace, so property prices have fallen by a staggering 18% in real terms over the past year.

