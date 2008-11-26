House Price Decline Still Accelerating, Now Down 23% Nationwide

Today’s Case-Shiller house-price index for September was, in a word, horrible:



Another acceleration in the year-over-year decline rate to 18.6% (from 17.7% in August)

A reacceleration in the month-to-month decline rate to 1.9%

All cities down year-over-year AND month-over-month

10-city index now down 23% from peak

Prices on track to decline at least 40% from peak

Not much else to say. Last month, it looked as though the year-over-year decline rate might finallly be peaking. This September, it accelerated again.

Many people are still looking for a peak-to-trough nationwide price decline of only about 30%, which would still be the worst since the Depression (by a mile). Given that price declines are already 23% and are still accelerating, we just don’t see how that’s possible.

There are some regional bright spots: Charlotte, NC, is only down 3% from the peak, Denver’s down 6%, New York’s down 11%. But many regions are already down more than 30%.

Bottom line: No sign of a bottom here.

Comp 10 Index: Y/Y Change

July 2007: -4.4%

August: -4.8%

September: -5.5%

October: -6.7%

November: -8.3%

December: -9.8%

January 2008: -11.4%

February: -13.5%

March: -15.3%

April: -16.2%

May: -16.9%

June: -17.0%

July: -17.4%

August: -17.7%

September: -18.6%

