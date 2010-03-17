HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The Amazing "New Money" Mansions Arab And Russian Billionaires Won't Touch

Photo: Candy and Candy

The world’s richest Arab princes and Russian oligarchs have all the money you could imagine, and all they want is to buy a house or two.The only problem: Their homes aren’t there.

“With the economic downturn, the houses at the very top of the market seem to have vanished – a year ago, a £150m property in the south of France would have been easy to source but today there is very little available,” says Lucy Russell, managing director of international property search agency Quintessentially Estates, according to the Financial Times.

As billionaires proliferate, they all want the best of the best of the best. Newly built homes without a history just don’t do — like, for example, these beautiful homes from Candy & Candy.

House #1: Not nearly big enough

A spectacular residence at 21 Chesham Place in the hyper posh Belgravia neighbourhood in London.

Does it even sit 12?

A double-height dining room with an opulent chandelier.

Much too cozy

A sloping floor to ceiling window.

A master suite with his and hers dressing rooms

Oriental touches and a fur blanket are apparently still more monk than Russian nouveau riche.

Star gazing

One of the numerous outdoor spaces that come with the residence.

House #2: An aerial view of a U.K. mansion

A 91-acre estate in Surrey, U.K. which includes a primary residence, four additional cottages, formal gardens, and a private lake.

Up close and personal

Nothing out of the ordinary.

The grand entrance, not so grand

A stunning foyer with a double staircase and checkered floor.

Whatever you can imagine

Ballroom dancing and the likes.

A dreamscape

More grand columns frame the lavish lap pool.

House #3: Another U.K. stunner

No, it's not an abnormally tiny fence.

Just passing through

The entryway foyer.

Crisp living

A modern formal dining and living area, with black accents and a minimalist fireplace.

The basement

Not much better than a kiddy pool.

