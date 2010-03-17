HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The Amazing "New Money" Mansions Arab And Russian Billionaires Won't Touch

Photo: Candy and Candy

The world’s richest Arab princes and Russian oligarchs have all the money you could imagine, and all they want is to buy a house or two.The only problem: Their homes aren’t there.



“With the economic downturn, the houses at the very top of the market seem to have vanished – a year ago, a £150m property in the south of France would have been easy to source but today there is very little available,” says Lucy Russell, managing director of international property search agency Quintessentially Estates, according to the Financial Times.

As billionaires proliferate, they all want the best of the best of the best. Newly built homes without a history just don’t do — like, for example, these beautiful homes from Candy & Candy.

