YACHT PORN OF THE DAY: The Most Decadent Thing Ever

Gregory White, Joe Weisenthal
WHY Yacht

Photo: www.why

The WHY, which is what this thing is actually called, is a 35,000 square foot monstrosity of the high seas offering all sorts of amenities to the discerning consumer.$160 million is what this yacht-island hybrid will set you back, according to the Daily News.

But really does the price matter when you essentially kill two birds of the evil empire, a private island and a yacht, with one massive purchase?

Check Out WHY This Yacht Is The Most Decadent Thing On The High Seas >>>

Sleek, ready to flee MI-6 or CIA agents with ease.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Those are people on a boat, by the way, not ants.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Enjoying the sun has never been more convenient.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

A cinema and a beach, how convenient for a post flick plunge.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

It must have a retractable roof, of course.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

And closed.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Looks like something any secret agent would be proud to sneak into.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Ocean-side lounging

A nice spiral staircase

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Oh! It's not a spiral staircase. It's a ramp.

The living room. Great windows! (And a piano)

Nice half-outside room

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

The upstairs living room

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Nice sunroof

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

The dining room (with the nice views of the Mediterranean in the back)

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

A view from above.

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

The amazing wooden hull

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Another perspective of the model

Source: WHY Yachts via Daily News

Check Out Charlie Gasparino's favourite New York Haunts

Check out Gasparino's favourite spots around town >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.