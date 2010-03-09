YACHT PORN OF THE DAY: The Most Decadent Thing Ever

Photo: www.why
The WHY, which is what this thing is actually called, is a 35,000 square foot monstrosity of the high seas offering all sorts of amenities to the discerning consumer.$160 million is what this yacht-island hybrid will set you back, according to the Daily News.
But really does the price matter when you essentially kill two birds of the evil empire, a private island and a yacht, with one massive purchase?
Check Out WHY This Yacht Is The Most Decadent Thing On The High Seas >>>
