HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The Fabulous Mansion Steve Jobs Will Demolish

Photo: Jonathan Haeber

For the last six years, Steve Jobs has wanted to tear down a mansion he owns in Woodside, California. Last week he gained approval to do it, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.This isn’t the first time Steve’s been given the go-ahead. He was granted approval in 2004, and last May from the local town council. Conservation groups have managed to delay the process each time, saying it’s a historical resource.



Apple Insider noted last year that Steve calls it “one of the biggest abominations of a house I’ve ever seen.” He’s willing to let someone move the house away so he has property to build a new one.

The SF Chronicle reports the home is a Spanish Colonial Revival home with 30 rooms, 14 bedrooms and 13 1/2 bathrooms. It occupies 6 acres of land. It was built in 1925 for Daniel Jackling, a mining magnate.

Steve wants to tear it down and replace it with a smaller home. He bought the house in 1984, lived in it for 10 years, then rented it. It has been empty since 2000.

The interior is rotting and Steve says it would cost millions to repair. So he wants to just start from scratch.

He’s not kidding about the rot. Photographer Jonathan Haeber managed to sneak into the house a few years back and snap off photographs, which he is allowing us to republishing here. When he took the pictures, he noted, “The house itself, is not maintained so well,” and “The faint scent of skunk permeates the interior.”

