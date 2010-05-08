HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Coolest Master Bedroom EVER

Jesus Diaz
waterslide house, uk, may 2010

A Subterranean Mansion. Let that sink into your mind. Subterranean. Mansion. With a water slide that goes from the master bedroom to a swimming pool with waterfalls. The best three million dollars you could ever spend. And that’s not all:Entrance hall, cloakroom/WC, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility room, laundry room, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, dressing room & shute to pool, 2 further bedroom suites, swimming pool, central Jacuzzi with atrium above, gym, bar area, changing room with shower & WC, plant room, garage, in all approximately 4,300 sq ft. Gardens, approximately 0.3 of an acre. (via Countrylife)

Address: 2 Millfield Court, Victoria Road, Hale, Cheshire, WA15 9BF (UK)

Source: Countrylife

The Kitchen

Source: Countrylife

The Living Room

Source: Countrylife

The Master Bedroom -- see the shute to the pool on the left.

Source: Countrylife

The Swimming Pool

Source: Countrylife

Central Jacuzzi With Atrium Above

Source: Countrylife

Don't Miss...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Home in the US: $150 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.