HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Sean Parker's Amazing West Village Mansion

Nick Saint
Bacchus House in the West Village

Photo: Gawker

It’s no surprise that Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster and Founding President of Facebook, has a nice place to live.But this place — Bacchus House in the West Village — is flat-out amazing.

Gawker has a post up about the young multi-millionaire, including these eye-popping pics of his $20 million home.

Not your typical New York City street view

Now that's a living room

Terrific view!

OK, that's just amazing

Do NOT block Sean's driveway

If you REALLY want to know the scoop on this place...

