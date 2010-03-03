HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Rush Limbaugh's $13.95 Million 5th Ave Penthouse

Lauren Hatch
Rush Limbaugh Library

When Governor Patterson proposed a tax raise on NY residents with more than a $500,000 annual income, Rush Limbaugh swore he would sell his 5th Avenue penthouse, according to Gawker.

It took almost a year, but now the talk radio host’s Manhattan pad is up for sale.

The 20th floor penthouse is at 1049 Fifth Avenue and can be yours for a cool $13.95 million, according to Corcoran Real Estate. (Though it may take a few extra dollars to redecorate the place.)

See Rush Limbaugh’s former Manhattan home –>

Hand-painted murals with gold-leaf moulding

Dining room with two terraces and views of the Reservoir and Central Park

Who doesn't like to fall asleep staring up at a heavenly sky?

This must be where Rush escaped from the city bustle.

A library stocked with all of your favourite titles.

A standard marble bathroom with a huge window! Yikes!

And you don't need to walk the 20 floors to your penthouse! You have your own private elevator

Here's the layout

