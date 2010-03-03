HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Rush Limbaugh's $13.95 Million 5th Ave Penthouse

When Governor Patterson proposed a tax raise on NY residents with more than a $500,000 annual income, Rush Limbaugh swore he would sell his 5th Avenue penthouse, according to Gawker.



It took almost a year, but now the talk radio host’s Manhattan pad is up for sale.

The 20th floor penthouse is at 1049 Fifth Avenue and can be yours for a cool $13.95 million, according to Corcoran Real Estate. (Though it may take a few extra dollars to redecorate the place.)

See Rush Limbaugh’s former Manhattan home –>

