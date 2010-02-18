HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Buy This Romanian King's Castle

Gregory White, John Carney
Peles Castle Romania

Photo: AP

A Romanian Royal castle dating back to the mid 1800s has recently gone on sale as the ex King Michael tries to sell off the asset to the Romanian government.Formerly a country retreat for royalty, the property boasts a short trip to the capital of Bucharest and a lovely location in the middle of the countryside.

For those interested in such things, the palace currently has no market price, though the King wants the government to buy it back and is willing to take payments in installments.

Check out this Romanian castle up for sale >

A lovely 1800s exterior

Source: AP

Some of the frescos are pretty impressive

Source: Wikimedia Commons

See, it's famous! Even Pres. Gerald Ford went there in the 1970s

Source: AP

Hopefully, these weapons come with the house to deal with the bears

Source: Wikipedia

And a mantel over which to hang the bear's head thereafter!

Source: Wikipedia

Check out ex Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis' mega mansion for sale

See Ken Lewis' North Carolina house >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.