HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Buy This Romanian King's Castle

Photo: AP

A Romanian Royal castle dating back to the mid 1800s has recently gone on sale as the ex King Michael tries to sell off the asset to the Romanian government.Formerly a country retreat for royalty, the property boasts a short trip to the capital of Bucharest and a lovely location in the middle of the countryside.



For those interested in such things, the palace currently has no market price, though the King wants the government to buy it back and is willing to take payments in installments.

