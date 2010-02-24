HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Lil Wayne's $14 Million Dollar La Gorce Mansion

Gus Lubin
lil wayne

A year from now, Lil Wayne will leave Riker’s Island for the beautiful La Gorce island. That’s La Gorce as in The Gorgeous, a private island in Miami that’s home to numerous celebrities.

Wayne rented and is rumoured to have purchased the $14 million mansion, according to South Beach Real Estate Blog.

94 La Gorce circle is a masterpiece of modern architecture. It represents an upgrade from the rapper’s former residence — a $3 million South Beach condo — and his former, former residence — a New Orleans house featured in an underwhelming episode of MTV Cribs.

Clearly Tha Carter is rolling in it, illegal gun possession, marijuana possession, and lawsuits notwithstanding.

On the beautiful La Gorce Island

Source: Portcito.com

Look at the rims on that

Source: Portcito.com

Ultra-modern facade

Source: Portcito.com

Even better at night

Source: Portcito.com

By day it's a greenhouse... wonder what Lil Weezy's going to grow

Source: Portcito.com

By night its a lunar temple

Source: Portcito.com

White leather couches are everywhere

Source: Portcito.com

Marble and chrome kitchen

Source: Portcito.com

Glass-encased shower with chairs for two

Source: Portcito.com

The requisite white spiral staircase

Source: Portcito.com

Check out the view from the top of the stairs

Source: Portcito.com

Blinding white roof deck

Source: Portcito.com

Who's going to water the orchids while Weezy's in jail?

Source: Portcito.com

