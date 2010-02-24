HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Lil Wayne's $14 Million Dollar La Gorce Mansion

A year from now, Lil Wayne will leave Riker’s Island for the beautiful La Gorce island. That’s La Gorce as in The Gorgeous, a private island in Miami that’s home to numerous celebrities.



Wayne rented and is rumoured to have purchased the $14 million mansion, according to South Beach Real Estate Blog.

94 La Gorce circle is a masterpiece of modern architecture. It represents an upgrade from the rapper’s former residence — a $3 million South Beach condo — and his former, former residence — a New Orleans house featured in an underwhelming episode of MTV Cribs.

Clearly Tha Carter is rolling in it, illegal gun possession, marijuana possession, and lawsuits notwithstanding.

See Lil Wayne’s $14 Million La Gorce Mansion >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.