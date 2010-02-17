HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Ken Lewis's House Is For Sale

Gregory White
Ken Lewis House

Photo: Carolina Multiple Listing Services, Inc

The recently retired from Bank of America Ken Lewis is ditching his top of the line estate in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to WSJ.com.The house, valued at $4.5 million, comes with a bevy of bedrooms and baths, plenty of places to hide away from the difficulties of modern banking.

Check out where Ken Lewis used to live, and where some new captain of capitalism will be bunking up in Charlotte.

See the House >

A grand, but otherwise bland, facade.

Source: CCBH Realtors

A quiet back door entrance, good for avoiding TMZ.

Source: CCBH Realtors

A place to relax and read over the firm's derivatives exposures.

Source: CCBH Realtors

A lovely interior in soothing pastel colours needed after a busy day shuttling up to Treasury.

Source: CCBH Realtors

A salon for hosting guests, perhaps other bailed-out captains of industry?

Source: CCBH Realtors

Dinner in grand style, certainly not as rushed as the Merrill deal.

Source: CCBH Realtors

A bit McMansion though, isn't it?

Source: CCBH Realtors

The kitchen is rather redeeming though, with a great view of the television for CNBC snacking.

Source: CCBH Realtors

Now Check Out The High Style Pad That The Giant Burrito Bought.

See The Amazing West Village Den Of Chipotle's Chief Marketer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.