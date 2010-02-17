HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: Ken Lewis's House Is For Sale

Photo: Carolina Multiple Listing Services, Inc

The recently retired from Bank of America Ken Lewis is ditching his top of the line estate in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to WSJ.com.The house, valued at $4.5 million, comes with a bevy of bedrooms and baths, plenty of places to hide away from the difficulties of modern banking.



Check out where Ken Lewis used to live, and where some new captain of capitalism will be bunking up in Charlotte.

