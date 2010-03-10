HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The Greek Villa You'll Be Able To Pick Up For Peanuts Any Day Now

Gregory White
Greece Villa

Photo: www.villa-annaniko.gr

While all of the talk on Greece lately has been about its tenuous fiscal situation, there is little doubt that it remains a tourist destination for Europe’s financial elite.These villas on the Greek island of Crete are an example of just how breathtaking the country can be when its not under the assault of austerity budget mad protesters.

The Germans might have had an idea when they said sell the islands to pay off the debt. And when Greek ultimately does collapse, you’ll probably be able to swoop in and purchase a villa for a few pennies.

Lily pads in your own personal pond.

Source: Villa Annaniko

I don't know if that is infinity, but it's surely enough.

Source: Villa Annaniko

Unrealistic local town you get to frequent.

Source: Villa Annaniko

Your exceptionally chill modernist lounge.

Source: Villa Annaniko

If you get bored of the pool, perhaps you could check out the harbor?

Source: Villa Annaniko

Why would you waste time on the harbor when you could head for the beach?

Source: Villa Annaniko

The toilets are a bit bland.

Source: Villa Annaniko

The ceilings are amazing in the master bedroom.

Source: Villa Annaniko

Lounge in the glory of that lovely Mediterranean breeze.

Source: Villa Annaniko

You may also enjoy your meals with a similar blow through.

Source: Villa Annaniko

Your pool sort of looks like it was designed by an organic I.M. Pei.

Source: Villa Annaniko

What film is this not a set in?

Source: Villa Annaniko

Why would you ever do anything ever again?

Source: Villa Annaniko

Stunningly lit for evening feta and Ouzo.

Source: Villa Annaniko

Enjoy the local wet bar scene.

Source: Villa Annaniko

