HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The Greek Villa You'll Be Able To Pick Up For Peanuts Any Day Now

Photo: www.villa-annaniko.gr

While all of the talk on Greece lately has been about its tenuous fiscal situation, there is little doubt that it remains a tourist destination for Europe’s financial elite.These villas on the Greek island of Crete are an example of just how breathtaking the country can be when its not under the assault of austerity budget mad protesters.



The Germans might have had an idea when they said sell the islands to pay off the debt. And when Greek ultimately does collapse, you’ll probably be able to swoop in and purchase a villa for a few pennies.

Check Out These Magnificent Villas In Greece >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.