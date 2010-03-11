HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The $24 Million Connecticut Mansion, That's Been Unoccupied Since The 1950s

Deep in the woods of New Canaan, Connecticut, a premier American mansion has sat empty for the past 50 years.



Full-time caretakers have presumably kept deer out of the living room, and it seems to be in very good condition. But who knows if the Shining-esque mansion is empty for a reason.

The 52-acre estate is owned by the descendants of William Clark, a 19th-century mining magnate. After sitting on the market for years at $34 million, the mansion can be yours today for only $24 million.

See The $24 Million Connecticut Mansion, Unoccupied Since The 1950s

Source: Christie’s Great Estates

