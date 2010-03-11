HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The $24 Million Connecticut Mansion, That's Been Unoccupied Since The 1950s

Gus Lubin
$24 million mansion

Deep in the woods of New Canaan, Connecticut, a premier American mansion has sat empty for the past 50 years.

Full-time caretakers have presumably kept deer out of the living room, and it seems to be in very good condition. But who knows if the Shining-esque mansion is empty for a reason.

The 52-acre estate is owned by the descendants of William Clark, a 19th-century mining magnate. After sitting on the market for years at $34 million, the mansion can be yours today for only $24 million.

See The $24 Million Connecticut Mansion, Unoccupied Since The 1950s
Source: Christie’s Great Estates

A secluded forest mansion (middle-left)

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Caretakers live in cottages at the head of the driveway

Source: Christie's Great Estates

9 bedrooms, library, music room, artist's studio, and a great room

Source: Christie's Great Estates

A big grass lawn

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Enormous windows

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Art deco staircase

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Giant ceilings in every room

Source: Christie's Great Estates

No furniture, but great fireplaces included

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Hey, a chair!

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Fifties-style industrial kitchen

Source: Christie's Great Estates

Enchanted forest on all sides

Source: Christie's Great Estates

See also...

REAL ESTATE PORN OF THE DAY: The $15 Million Home That Lenny Dykstra Trashed And Abandoned

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.