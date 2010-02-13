HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The High Style Pad That The Giant Burrito Bought

Gregory White, John Carney
Apartment Chipotle

Photo: Streeteasy.com

Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker has just bought an apartment in the West Village and it comes with plenty of room for guacamole.The apartment is at 43 West 13th St. and cost a healthy $2.5 million, if bought at market value, according to our friend Joey Arak at Curbed.

The excellent space should give him plenty of room to entertain guests and dole out the chips and salsa.

See The Amazing West Village Den Of Chipotle’s Chief Marketer  >
Or go directly to Curbed and read their take on it. (Bonus: they’ll tell you which famous actor used to live here.)

The perfect space to entertain guests with some take home chips and guacamole

Source: Curbed

Enough space to put a burrito bowl assembly line inside

Source: Curbed

What a view to enjoy with a delectable barbacoa taco in hand

Source: Curbed.

There's a joke here somewhere

Source: Curbed

A place the keep all the cookbooks that inspired the luscious layers of Chipotle's burrito

Source: Curbed

Where new creative concoctions could come to live for the taco empire

Source: Curbed

Plenty of space to hide the sour cream

Source: Curbed

Now take a tour of John Edwards new love den

Take a tour of the Edwards-Hunter's new digs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.