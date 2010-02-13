HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: The High Style Pad That The Giant Burrito Bought

Photo: Streeteasy.com

Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker has just bought an apartment in the West Village and it comes with plenty of room for guacamole.The apartment is at 43 West 13th St. and cost a healthy $2.5 million, if bought at market value, according to our friend Joey Arak at Curbed.



The excellent space should give him plenty of room to entertain guests and dole out the chips and salsa.

