HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $27.9 Million, This House In The New York Suburbs Is An Athlete's Dream

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate
A Georgian stone manor in Chappaqua, N.Y. (just 40 minutes outside Manhattan) is on sale for $27.9 million and this place is awesome.This 20,000-square-foot mansion is an active person’s dream. It has a pool, a tennis court, an outdoor basketball court, and an indoor basketball court. There are even hiking trials and a lake on the property.
The gigantic home sits on an equally large plot of land—87 acres should give you enough privacy.
