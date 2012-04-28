HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $27.9 Million, This House In The New York Suburbs Is An Athlete's Dream

A Georgian stone manor in Chappaqua, N.Y. (just 40 minutes outside Manhattan) is on sale for $27.9 million and this place is awesome.This 20,000-square-foot mansion is an active person’s dream. It has a pool, a tennis court, an outdoor basketball court, and an indoor basketball court. There are even hiking trials and a lake on the property.

The gigantic home sits on an equally large plot of land—87 acres should give you enough privacy.

Welcome to 48 Haights Cross Road.

The house has a two-story mahogany library.

Check out the upstairs.

There is custom-crafted artisan millwork throughout the house.

There are a ton of cabinets.

The dining room has space to seat at least 10.

The billiards room is the perfect place to entertain.

The living room currently clashes colours, but the crown moulding is elegant.

The screened-in deck is a great place for a rainy or particularly buggy day.

There's an indoor basketball court.

And an outdoor one!

There's an infinity edge pool that will wow your guests.

This place is like your own private resort.

The pool house is a great place to unwind after a swim.

There's a regulation tennis court on the property for when you get bored of basketball.

Fifteen of the acres are manicured and then an additional 72 are under conservation easement.

