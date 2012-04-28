HOUSE OF THE DAY: For $27.9 Million, This House In The New York Suburbs Is An Athlete's Dream

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

A Georgian stone manor in Chappaqua, N.Y. (just 40 minutes outside Manhattan) is on sale for $27.9 million and this place is awesome.This 20,000-square-foot mansion is an active person’s dream. It has a pool, a tennis court, an outdoor basketball court, and an indoor basketball court. There are even hiking trials and a lake on the property.



The gigantic home sits on an equally large plot of land—87 acres should give you enough privacy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.