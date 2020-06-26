House passes new legislation named after George Floyd to overhaul US police policy and add accountability

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Protesters scuffle with police during a march against police violence in Manhattan on April 14, 2015 in New York City.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, named in honour of George Floyd, who was killed on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd’s death has reinvigorated widespread Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

The bill passed 236-181, with only three Republicans – Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Fred Upton of Michigan – voting alongside Democrats in favour.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Karen Bass of California, who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, and Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, now heads to the Senate for consideration.

This bill calls for broader accountability and transparency for law enforcement and seeks to eliminate discriminatory policing practices. It would also create a national police misconduct registry.

This is a developing story.

