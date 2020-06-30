The House passed new coronavirus relief bill for renters and homeowners, as Democrats urge Republicans to negotiate further coronavirus aid

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images Tenant right advocates organised a vehicle protest around the US Bank building on April 8, 2020.

The House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation in order to protect Americans impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic from evictions and foreclosures.

The legislation, called the Emergency Housing Protections and Relief Act of 2020, passed by a vote of 232-180 that was split along party lines. Only one Democrat, Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon, voted against the measure.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee.

In a statement prior to the bill’s passage, Waters said that the bill contains several provisions that were included in the HEROES Act, a $US3 trillion stimulus bill that passed the House in May.

“Some people hearing about this bill won’t understand what we are trying to do in this bill today,” Waters said. “This was part of the HEROES Act that passed this House, but we have been waiting on the Senate to take up the HEROES Act. They are not taking it up, they don’t seem to care, they don’t seem to understand that there are people out there who are going to be evicted, and so we have pulled it out of the HEROES Act and we are taking it up independently.”

“America was facing an affordable housing crisis before this pandemic hit,” Waters added. “With so many families struggling as a result of the pandemic, we are now on the precipice of an eviction and homelessness crisis like we’ve never seen in our lifetimes.”

The bill allocates $US100 billion towards emergency rental assistance, establishes a $US75 billion fund for homeowners, and extends an eviction and foreclosure moratorium.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for further action.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Senate Republicans to start negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill, though they have signalled that they would not support the Democrat-led measure.

