House panel investigating Capitol riot subpoenas ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro, who has said he was involved in plan to keep Trump in power

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Leah Millis/Reuters

The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has subpoenaed ex-White House trade-policy adviser Peter Navarro.

Navarro has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.

Navarro has also said that he and Steven Bannon concocted a plan to overturn Trump’s election loss.

The House select committee investigating last year’s deadly Capitol riot has subpoenaed former White House trade-policy adviser Peter Navarro.

Navarro has backed former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, in his new book “In Trump Time,” Navarro said he and former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon cooked up a plan called the “Green Bay Sweep” to overturn Trump’s election loss.

In a letter to Navarro on Wednesday, panel Chairman Bennie Thompson said that the former White House official “reportedly worked with Steve Bannon and others to develop and implement a plan to delay Congress’s certification of, and ultimately change the outcome of, the November 2020 presidential election.”

The letter noted that in Navarro’s book, he “reportedly described this plan as the ‘Green Bay Sweep,’ and stated that it was designed as the ‘last, best chance to snatch a stolen election from the Democrats’ jaws of deceit.'”