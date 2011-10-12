House Oversight Committee To Subpoena AG Holder Over 'Fast And Furious'

Photo: USDA.gov via Flikr

The Congressional committee investigating a botched gun smuggling sting are preparing to order Attorney General Eric Holder to turn over any documents relating to the operation, known as Fast and Furious.According to multiple reports, the House Oversight Committee, led by Rep Darrell Issa (R-CA) will subpoena Holder and more than a dozen top Department of Justice Officials for documents and communications within the Department of Justice regarding the operation. The subpoena is said to be imminent.



So far, top administration officials have remained largely untainted by the failed operation, though there’s been speculation that some higher-ups could be implicated as more details emerged. Back in May, Holder told the House committee that he’d only recently heard of the operation, though emails later emerged suggesting that he knew more than he led on.

Issa hinted at a looming subpoena yesterday in a letter to Holder that was also posted to the committee’s website.

“On your watch, it went spectacularly wrong,” Issa wrote. “Whether you realise it or not, you own Fast and Furious. It is your responsibility.”

The operation allowed thousands of firearms to leak across the border into Mexico, purportedly so that agents could then track them and apprehend criminals. However, many of the guns went missing, with some turning up at crime scenes and murder sites across Mexico.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.