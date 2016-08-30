The committee that brought in Martin Shkreli and Valeant to testify is now going after Mylan

Mylan is about to feel the heat from the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

On Monday, the committee’s chair, Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, and ranking member, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, sent Mylan CEO Heather Bresch a letter requesting documents related to the company’s 500% price hike of the EpiPen since 2007.

The EpiPen is a device used in emergencies to treat anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction that can make people go into shock, struggle to breathe, or get a skin rash.

Its price has sparked outrage from a number of members of Congress, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and the general public at large. In response, Mylan has introduced a savings card that takes up to $300 off a patient’s copay, as well as a plan to launch a “authorised generic” version of the EpiPen that will cost $300, more than half off the list price of $608.61.

Here’s some of what the representatives wrote (emphasis added):

“Mylan has a virtual monopoly over the epinephrine auto-injector market. A national dependence on accessibility to EpiPens has been well established since Mylan’s acquisition of the device in 2007. The command of the market has given Mylan the unbridled ability to increase the price of the two-pack EpiPen. While the medicine that actually stops an adverse reaction is remarkably cheap — only a few cents per dose — it is the delivery mechanism that is breaking the bank of many Americans.”

Mylan will have until September 12 to send in the documents.

