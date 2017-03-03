House Oversight chairman: Jeff Sessions should 'recuse himself'

The head of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said on Twitter Thursday morning that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from the investigations into Russia’s election-related hacking and communications with President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Republican congressman from Utah, tweeted that “AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself.”

The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that Sessions met twice with the Russian ambassador last year, after saying doing his confirmation hearing that he “did not have communications with the Russians” while he served as a campaign surrogate for now-President Trump.

As attorney general, Sessions is the chief law enforcement officer of the US government and oversees the Department of Justice and the FBI.

While high-profile Democrats are calling on Sessions to resign, at least one other prominent Republican agrees that the attorney general should recuse himself.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “it would be easier” if Sessions recused himself.

“I think, the trust of the American people, you recuse yourself in these situations,” McCarthy said, according to Politico. “I just think for any investigation going forward, you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation … that there’s no doubt within the investigation.”

