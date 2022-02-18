George R.R. Martin confirms filming has wrapped for ‘House of the Dragon,’ and says a spring premiere is ‘unlikely’

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon.’ Ollie Upton/HBO

“House of the Dragon” will premiere sometime in 2022, but the exact date is still a mystery.

In a new blog post, George R.R. Martin said spring is “unlikely” because filming only just wrapped.

“Maybe summer?” he wrote. “Could be. Fall? Who knows?”

Famed author and original creator of the “Game of Thrones” story George R.R. Martin has given fans a new tease about the upcoming HBO prequel series “House of the Dragon.” In a blog post uploaded on Thursday, Martin confirmed the recent news that filming for the first season has wrapped, but said he can’t yet say when the show will premiere.

“I wish I could tell you,” he wrote. “Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows?”

We do know that HBO has already said “House of the Dragon” will premiere sometime in 2022.

Historically, all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” premiered in either spring (usually in the month of April) or summer (often July), and always in the coveted 9 p.m. ET Sunday time slot. The prequel show will likely follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, so perhaps a summer premiere is on the horizon.

Earlier this week, HBO content chief Casey Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter “we’ll premiere it when we premiere it.” He was hesitant to even say when fans might see the first full trailer or if it would be showcased at San Diego Comic-Con this summer.

“I don’t know about Comic-Con; we haven’t announced any of our plans yet,” Bloys told THR. “I don’t even want to say ‘soon’ but you’ll start to see material … if I say ‘soon,’ I’ll leave that vague. So maybe soon.”

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in ‘House of the Dragon.’ Ollie Upton/HBO

One person who has seen the material is Martin. In his blog post, he let fans know that he’s already digging the unfinished episodes he’s seen.

“I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them,” Martin wrote.” Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do.”

As Insider reported last year, Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi will return to HBO to score “House of the Dragon.” Other familiar faces to the fandom, like director Miguel Sapochnik (who helmed most of the show’s memorable battle episodes) are also involved. Sapochnik is the coshowrunner of “House of the Dragon,” along with Ryan Condal (“Colony”) and directed at least the prequel series’ pilot episode.

You can read everything we know about “House of the Dragon” here.