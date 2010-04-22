HOUSE OF THE DAY: A $50 Million Hamptons "Sandcastle"

Photo: www.sothebyshomes.com

This Bridgehampton South, 12 bedroom, 12 bathroom estate sits on 11.5 acres and has 31,000 sq. ft. of living space.According to Sotheby’s International Realty, who feature the listing, dubbed “Sandcastle”, the place includes a Grand Foyer, walnut floors, an elevator, a living room with two fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a 10 seat theatre, a rock climbing wall, a DJ booth, a two lane bowling alley, a full bar and disco, a spa, a full gym & steam room, squash, racquetball, basketball and volleyball, and tennis courts.



Oh yeah, and there’s a pool or two.

