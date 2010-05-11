HOUSE OF THE DAY: Truman Capote's Record-Breaking $18 Million Brooklyn Home

Photo: Sotheby’s

The Brooklyn home, where Truman Capote lived and wrote Breakfast At Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, is on the market for $18 million (a record price for the borough.)”I live in Brooklyn. By choice.” – Truman Capote lived in 70 Willow Street and penned “A House on the Heights”. Truman rented the garden apartment from 1955 to 1965.



The Five-story, double-width, high Greek-Revival four-bay townhouse was built in 1839 on a four-square country villa plan. It features a three-story elliptical mahogany staircase with rosette oculus window at the top.

Here are other highlights: 38 windows have east, south, and west exposures, 11 fireplaces, 11 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, and a private gated driveway, 12-ft. ceilings, artist’s studio, and library. (Sotheby’s via NY Daily News)

