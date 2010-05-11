HOUSE OF THE DAY: Truman Capote's Record-Breaking $18 Million Brooklyn Home

staircase

Photo: Sotheby’s

The Brooklyn home, where Truman Capote lived and wrote Breakfast At Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, is on the market for $18 million (a record price for the borough.)”I live in Brooklyn. By choice.” – Truman Capote lived in 70 Willow Street and penned “A House on the Heights”. Truman rented the garden apartment from 1955 to 1965.

The Five-story, double-width, high Greek-Revival four-bay townhouse was built in 1839 on a four-square country villa plan. It features a three-story elliptical mahogany staircase with rosette oculus window at the top.

Here are other highlights: 38 windows have east, south, and west exposures, 11 fireplaces, 11 bedrooms, 7.5 baths, and a private gated driveway, 12-ft. ceilings, artist’s studio, and library. (Sotheby’s via NY Daily News)

The house was built in 1839, and is 9,000+ sq. ft.

Source: Sotheby's

Jeffersonian floor-to-ceiling pocket windows in the dining-room.

Source: Sotheby's

A Piano Room

Source: Sotheby's

One of two chef's eat-in kitchens

Source: Sotheby's

Three-story elliptical mahogany staircase

Source: Sotheby's

The master suite has a bath, boudoir, and a walk-in closet.

Source: Sotheby's

Federal style columned veranda

Source: Sotheby's

The columned Charleston porch along rear of house leads to garden

Source: Sotheby's

Huge garden

Source: Sotheby's

The neighbours are close, but the shrubbery still provides a lot of privacy.

Source: Sotheby's

However, that big red-brick complex seem to overshadow the Capote House.

Source: Sotheby's

The house is a gem. Is it worth $18 million?

Source: Sotheby's

The historic home located in Brooklyn Heights; a quiet refuge just minutes from Manhattan.

Source: Sotheby's

