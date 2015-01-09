HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tiger Woods Is Trying To Sell His Island In Sweden

Tiger Woods is trying to find a buyer for the Swedish island he once owned with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

The listing at Vladi Private Islands describes it as a:

Unique, exclusive private island with total privacy. A private harbour, untouched woods, beautiful lush parks, open fields, striking lake views and a tastefully designed main residence, a mini-mansion.

The Local reports that it went on sale some time last year, but there’s been little interest in the “undisclosed sum” Woods is asking for the private getaway.

The 25ha island is in Lake Mälaren, about an hour out of Stockholm.

Picture: Google Maps

Dock your boat in the 50m quay.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

Note: You get the boat as well. Lake Mälaren has over 1000 islands to sail around.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

You get two other small islands nearby and a water area of 207 hectares.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

The new villa is a 230 square metre cabin made from wood taken from the island itself.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

You also get a hunting lodge and wine cellar.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

There’s certainly a lot of wood in here.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

Apparently the water in Lake Mälaren reaches 26C in summer. That’s surprisingly warm.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

There’s a strip for landing a small airplane, or helicopter.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

And reportedly an 11th Century Viking stronghold atop a 30m rocky rise on the island.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

Here’s the “unstructured golfing”, which we think consists of one hole with six different tee beds.

Picture: Vladi Private Islands

All in all, it’s looks perfectly peaceful. Vladi’s listing says there’s a “variety of wildlife” on the island, including beaver and elk.

If you’re keen, get in touch with them here.

