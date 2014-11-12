HOUSE OF THE DAY: Incredible Three-Story Penthouse In New York City's Lincoln Center Is Listed For $42 Million

A three-story $US42 million penthouse at 1965 Broadway has hit the market in New York City, according to The Real Deal.

The penthouse in Lincoln Center has three separate entrances, 16 rooms, two kitchens, two private terraces, and a total of 10,100 square feet.

It was once three units and has been converted into this triplex penthouse with a full-service 24-7 doorman, concierge, security staff, and live-in resident manager.

But the best feature of the home might be its incredible 360-degree views of Manhattan, which is why it has been referred to as the “townhouse in the sky.”

Andrew Azoulay of Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.

