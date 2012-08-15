HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Ultra-Modern $15 Million Hollywood Home Is Absolutely Fantastic

Photo: The Agency
A stunning super modern home is on sale for $15 million in West Hollywood, California.The gigantic house spans 10,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.
The home is considered green and is equipped with solar panels on the roof and in the pool.
It’s also high-tech: you can control the lights, sound, air, electricity, doors and alarms from anywhere through an iPhone or iPad.
A German company installed all of the tiles with insulation between the slab and tiles, so they will never crack with movement.
The six-foot-deep koi pond is home to trophy koi fish from Japan. Each fish costs between $3,000 and $7,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.