HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Ultra-Modern $15 Million Hollywood Home Is Absolutely Fantastic

Meredith Galante
west hollywood mansion $15 million

Photo: The Agency

A stunning super modern home is on sale for $15 million in West Hollywood, California.The gigantic house spans 10,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

The home is considered green and is equipped with solar panels on the roof and in the pool.

It’s also high-tech: you can control the lights, sound, air, electricity, doors and alarms from anywhere through an iPhone or iPad.

Welcome to Sierra Alta Way.

The home is known as the Milan Residence.

The water is illuminated at night with LED lights.

The home is powered by state-of-the-art solar panels on the roof.

The foyer boasts a floating staircase.

The main floor has a flowing floor plan and is wide open.

Some of the windows in the home span 30 feet and are motorised.

The windows retract, giving your entire home an outdoor bungalow feel.

The state-of-the-art bar is custom-made, according to the listing.

The 1,000-gallon saltwater aquarium is remarkable.

There's a wine cellar in the middle of the living room.

It stores 1,000 bottles.

The flat-screen TV is built into the wall above the fireplace.

The kitchen has black glass countertops.

There is plenty of storage.

The white and black contrast stuns the eye.

The master bedroom is oversized.

The floors are stunning. They absolutely shine.

All of the vanities in the bathroom are made in Italy.

A German company installed all of the tiles with insulation between the slab and tiles, so they will never crack with movement.

The gym has cardio machines and a do-it-all weight machine.

The home has a glass elevator to help you move with ease between the two floors.

The home boasts an outdoor fireplace, as well.

The pool is heated to stay at 85 degrees all year.

The six-foot-deep koi pond is home to trophy koi fish from Japan. Each fish costs between $3,000 and $7,000.

Prefer the east coast?

