HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Tucson Home Built Of Stone And Glass Is Listed At $15. 9 Million

Meredith Galante
tuscon az estate $15.9 million

Photo: Trulia.com

A Tucson, AZ home that has the Colorado National Forest in its backyard is on sale for $15.9 million.The home, enclosed by a gate, has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and sits on 20 acres of land.

The design and engineering of the home took two and a half years, and an additional seven and a half years to complete construction.

Welcome to 7474 North Catalina Ridge Drive.

The living room has floor to ceiling windows and a view of a rock!

The dining room has a restaurant vibe to it.

We love how the glass and stone complement each other throughout the house.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

The great room has a bend designed into the floor plan.

The house has a truly unique layout.

There's a rock garden under the stairs.

A bright sitting area with a killer view.

Upstairs, more glass and stone.

The master bedroom has a fireplace and a private terrace.

The outdoor seating area on the terrace is very cozy.

This bathroom is strange. Reminds us of a gym.

The tennis court is surrounded by indigenous plants.

The swimming pool looks like an endless abyss of blue water.

Sit on the rocks outside and enjoy the bonfire.

Prefer California?

