HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Old British Church, On Sale For $14.75 Million, Is Actually A Modern Mansion

Photo: Knight Frank

An old church in Richmond, UK that was converted into a 14,000-square-foot mansion called the All Saints House is on sale for $14.75 million.On the outside, the home boasts red brick and terracotta, and a 118-foot tower.



The house, located on Bute Avenue near the Richmond Gold club, has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home features a library, study, indoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, and numerous store rooms.

(via Curbed)

