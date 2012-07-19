HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Old British Church, On Sale For $14.75 Million, Is Actually A Modern Mansion

Photo: Knight Frank
An old church in Richmond, UK that was converted into a 14,000-square-foot mansion called the All Saints House is on sale for $14.75 million.On the outside, the home boasts red brick and terracotta, and a 118-foot tower.
The house, located on Bute Avenue near the Richmond Gold club, has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
The home features a library, study, indoor pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, and numerous store rooms.
Renowned designer J Kelly was commissioned to build the home. It took 10 years to build and was completed in 1909.
The church has had a few uses in its time. During WWII it was a strategic radar and Anti-Aircraft command post.
Parts of the house look like a modern day mansion. The stainless steel kitchen is completely renovated.
The United Kingdom doesn't have the nicest of weather, so the indoor pool we're sure comes in handy.
