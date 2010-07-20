HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Is the House Where Mel Gibson Screams At His Loved Ones

Photo: gawker.com

This is the house where Mel Gibson lives. It is where he allegedly punched ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, and where he sat when he yelled into the phone that she “f**king deserved it.” Wouldn’t you like a virtual tour?Gibson’s Malibu home—dubbed “Lavender Hill Farm”—is currently on sale for $14.5 million. It’s been on the market for several months, from back when his public war with ex-girlfriend and baby mama Oksana Grigorieva was only

somewhat messy, not epically messy. According the Zillow, Lavender Hill Farm is a 2.75-acre estate featuring a 5400-square-foot home. According to Trulia:

Fruit orchards, organic gardens, a lighted tennis court, a beautiful pool, 3 guest houses, 2 offices, a detached gym, a library and an exquisite garden cabana with game room all add to the countless amenities this property has to offer. The newly remodeled home boasts 6 bedrooms and 6 baths with a hardwood/stone floors and fine details found throughout.

Luxist reports that Gibson’s been selling off property for several years, including a tragic Greenwich, Connecticut estate that’s been listed for years. Nobody will buy it, perhaps because it is haunted with the ghosts of Mad Mel past.

