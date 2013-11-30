HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Historic Hamptons Estate Just Sold For $US28 Million

The 20 villages of the Hamptons have long been a destination for New York’s “it” crowd, and there are plenty of historic mansions to prove it.

Southampton’s Normandy House, designed in 1923 and constructed over a seven-year period, was just sold to an unknown buyer for $US28 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The six-bedroom mansion lies on 8.4 acres of land that front Lake Agawam. There are plenty of intricate, elegant details that are a reminder of the house’s past — plus, there’s a lakefront pool and a three-bedroom guest house.

Enter the estate on a path lined with apple trees.

The mansion lies on 8.4 acres of land.

The main house is secluded behind old walls and lush foliage.

The path leads to a dramatic view of the house, which took seven years to complete.

The mansion is known as 'Normandy House' for its French-style architecture and grey shingle roof.

The foyer is a lovely entrance to the house.

The living room has many elegant details reminiscent of the estate's early-twentieth-century past.

With an island and plenty of counter space, the kitchen is spacious enough for serious cooks.

You can eat breakfast in this cozy corner of the kitchen.

And enjoy dinner in this more formal dining room.

Wide windows make this room ideal for relaxing in the afternoon sun.

This comfortable library has warm woodwork and a beautiful chandelier.

The estate's grounds are leafy and romantic.

Take a dip in the pool, or just relax in the pool house.

The 2,000-square-foot guesthouse has three bedrooms and matches the design of the main house.

There's a huge backyard as well.

Take in the views of Lake Agawam while you swim.

There's plenty of lakefront space to enjoy.

