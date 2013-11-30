HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Historic Hamptons Estate Just Sold For $US28 Million

The 20 villages of the Hamptons have long been a destination for New York’s “it” crowd, and there are plenty of historic mansions to prove it.

Southampton’s Normandy House, designed in 1923 and constructed over a seven-year period, was just sold to an unknown buyer for $US28 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The six-bedroom mansion lies on 8.4 acres of land that front Lake Agawam. There are plenty of intricate, elegant details that are a reminder of the house’s past — plus, there’s a lakefront pool and a three-bedroom guest house.

