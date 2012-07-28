HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Historic Estate On Long Island, Listed At $14 Million, Is Officially Off The Market

Meredith Galante
barberrys mill neck ny $14 million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Barberrys, the Long Island estate once owned by publishing tycoon Nelson Doubleday, is officially off the market, according the listing, which says the property is under contract. It had been listed for $14 million.

The home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, and sits on 13 acres of land.

The property has lake views, a five-car garage, and tons of terrace space.

Welcome to Barberrys.

The home is surrounded by luscious greenery.

A small pond greets your guests.

The foyer has a sweeping staircase.

The grand saloon has space for a piano and one of the house's three fireplaces.

Reading by that window would be delightful.

The current owner loves country decor.

The study boasts rustic wood paneling on the walls.

There's a more private eating area with wallpaper that makes you feel as if you're outside.

This would make a great playroom for the kids.

We're not huge fans of the floors or the wallpaper in this room.

The estate has expansive gardens.

An afternoon stroll through here would be lovely.

There is a carriage house and staff quarters on the property.

The detail on the doors are beautiful.

An aerial view gives you an idea of how big the property is.

Check out the view of Oyster Bay.

The brick wall surrounding the property.

It must take a lot of work to keep up the landscaping.

