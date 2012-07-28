HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Historic Estate On Long Island, Listed At $14 Million, Is Officially Off The Market

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

Barberrys, the Long Island estate once owned by publishing tycoon Nelson Doubleday, is officially off the market, according the listing, which says the property is under contract. It had been listed for $14 million.



The home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms, and sits on 13 acres of land.

The property has lake views, a five-car garage, and tons of terrace space.

