HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Gilded Mansion In Beverly Hills Has Been Price-Chopped To Just Under $50 Million

Photo: Redfin

A 36,000 square foot mansion at 9577 Sunset in Beverly Hills hit the market in June 2010, listed at $68.5 million. In October, Curbed reported the house was in escrow, but it appears the deal fell through. Now, it’s been price chopped to $49.5 million, according to Curbed.



This house exudes so much luxury that even the door knobs are made from gold. “No expense has been spared in this famed three-level French Palladian residential estate,” the real estate listing says.

The home has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms spanning its three floors. The French style house sits on 1.96 acres on a lovely tree-lined block.

